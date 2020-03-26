Pick-up service keeps downtown Albany afloat

When Gov. Kate Brown ordered all restaurants and bars to ban dine-in service in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, some were worried.
Some had never had a take-out menu. Others didn't know if it was logistically possible. Some, closed rather than adhere to the order.
But last week, things were looking up. And going up.
Canopies have been popping up over opened businesses in downtown Albany as the area works to accommodate state orders and find steady footing.
The canopies, according to Albany Downtown Association Executive Director Lise Grato, mark open businesses and help with curbside pick-up. So does the extra parking.
Mayor Sharon Konopa said she had the idea of offering additional parking in front of restaurants that could comply with the curbside service order.
"By the time I got to Lise, she was already on top of it," Konopa said. "Our minds were thinking alike that day and it has been very beneficial to the restaurants."
The canopies and extra parking have only been in place for a few days, but already a bit of life is coming back to downtown. Loafer's Station, which had to close to regroup after the Governor's order, is open again with a take-out/curbside menu. And overall, the feedback from restaurants has been positive.
"I think it is going well," Albany Visitor's Association Executive Director Rebecca Bond said. "I like to see the pop-ups out on the sidewalks because they bring attention to the businesses that are open and also provides shelter for the customer waiting their turn — six feet away of course."
The Visitor's Association has compiled a list of restaurants that remain open during the four-week closure. The page, available via link at albanyvisitors.com, is updated daily.
"This will be helpful for people who aren’t sure what they are hungry for and what’s open or those who want to spread their dollars around to help out different businesses," Bond said.
