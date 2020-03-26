Pick-up service keeps downtown Albany afloat

When Gov. Kate Brown ordered all restaurants and bars to ban dine-in service in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, some were worried.

Some had never had a take-out menu. Others didn't know if it was logistically possible. Some, closed rather than adhere to the order.

But last week, things were looking up. And going up.

Canopies have been popping up over opened businesses in downtown Albany as the area works to accommodate state orders and find steady footing.

The canopies, according to Albany Downtown Association Executive Director Lise Grato, mark open businesses and help with curbside pick-up. So does the extra parking.

Mayor Sharon Konopa said she had the idea of offering additional parking in front of restaurants that could comply with the curbside service order.

"By the time I got to Lise, she was already on top of it," Konopa said. "Our minds were thinking alike that day and it has been very beneficial to the restaurants."