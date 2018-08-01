A piano workshop, taught through Linn-Benton Community College's Community Education program, will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. N.W.
Cost of the class, called "Just for Fun Piano Workshop," is $99, which includes a book and CD for home study.
To register call 541-917-4840. For more information call 503-539-9153.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.