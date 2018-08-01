Subscribe for 17¢ / day

A piano workshop, taught through Linn-Benton Community College's Community Education program, will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. N.W.

Cost of the class, called "Just for Fun Piano Workshop," is $99, which includes a book and CD for home study.

To register call 541-917-4840. For more information call 503-539-9153.

