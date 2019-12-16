PHS student leader focuses on building community

One of Caleb Matthews’ proudest moments were the cheers before Philomath High School’s homecoming football game this fall.

They were was so loud, he said, that he could hear them from inside the school and over the sound of running water as he washed dishes with other students cleaning up after a pre-game tailgate party. Although he missed the first eight or so minutes of the game, he was proud to look out the window and see a packed, enthusiastic student section.

"That made me so happy, looking over and seeing all those kids and knowing whatever they were going through … that they were, without any sense of dignity, just going for it," he said.

Matthews, a 17-year-old Philomath High School junior and this year’s student body president, said he's made student involvement his priority this year.

One of the central ways he’s done this is through "The Club," an organization he launched with a handful of friends. It encourages students to cheer at PHS athletic events and makes sure there are people who can lead chants and cheers in the student section. The name, he said, is a reference to "Welcome to the club."