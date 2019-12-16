PHS student leader focuses on building community

One of Caleb Matthews’ proudest moments were the cheers before Philomath High School’s homecoming football game this fall.
They were was so loud, he said, that he could hear them from inside the school and over the sound of running water as he washed dishes with other students cleaning up after a pre-game tailgate party. Although he missed the first eight or so minutes of the game, he was proud to look out the window and see a packed, enthusiastic student section.
"That made me so happy, looking over and seeing all those kids and knowing whatever they were going through … that they were, without any sense of dignity, just going for it," he said.
Matthews, a 17-year-old Philomath High School junior and this year’s student body president, said he's made student involvement his priority this year.
One of the central ways he’s done this is through "The Club," an organization he launched with a handful of friends. It encourages students to cheer at PHS athletic events and makes sure there are people who can lead chants and cheers in the student section. The name, he said, is a reference to "Welcome to the club."
All students are welcome, and all it takes to become a member is to join. According to Matthews, letting students make that decision instead of making everyone members automatically was a way to give them a feeling of community.
“When you join there is a sense of belonging,” he said.
The group is a success, according to Matthews, who estimates that the student section was four times larger at home sporting events this fall than they were last year.
Matthews, whose father, Chad Matthews, is a Philomath Middle School assistant principal, got involved in leadership in middle school and fell in love with it. He decided to run for student body president as a junior and was pleased to get the job.
“It’s my responsibility to make the student experience the best it can possibly be,” he said.
Matthews has worked with the student body to see that the school hallways' televisions display relevant and up-to-date information about events to help students get involved easily. Game attendance has been a major priority.
“I’ve found if there is a good student section, there is a good community,” he said.
Matthews remembers his freshman year, when he'd show up for games and not know what to do. And he didn't want to look stupid by being the only one cheering. The Club's intent is to make attendance easier because students know others are involved, others who will know when to cheer and what to say.
Matthews said he’s had a lot of help in making that happen, friends who have helped him along the way. And, he added, he’s usually not the person leading chants and cheers; he handles more of the organizational side.
Matthews said that he’s proud of the students because they've really responded.
According to Philomath High School Principal Mike Bussard, Matthews has had a huge impact on student engagement.
“Our student section is off the charts,” he said.
Bussard's goal is for the high school to be the place to be on game night. Through his work with the student body and tailgate events, Matthews has helped make that happen.
Now that The Club has been established, Matthews hopes to have members meet just to practice chants and yells before games. He and other group leaders are also trying to establish some new traditions. Some involve a wooden dowel painted in the school's colors and bearing the school's name. Matthews has dubbed it the “spirit stick” and brings it out sometimes at games.
Matthews, who wants to study something in the science, technology, engineering or math field after high school, said he’s spent a lot of time thinking about how to keep The Club and new traditions alive after he graduates. He’s been working to involve younger students in club leadership and he even wants to reach out to Philomath Middle School to get those students involved in athletic events.
As a junior, he also has another year to work on things. And his hope and goal is to make the school a home for his peers.
“We have some students who, for them, the place they live isn’t a home," he said. "We want students to have a home and a family.”
Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.