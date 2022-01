An inversion layer offered spectacular views at Fitton Green, the 308-acre natural area behind Bald Hill in Corvallis as the mid-Willamette Valley has enjoyed some foggy-then-sunny — albeit cold — days this week.

Friday, Jan. 28 is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 48, according to the National Weather Service. An east-northeast wind around 6 mph will calm by the afternoon.