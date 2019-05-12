Around a dozen residents at the Caring Place in Corvallis had their portraits taken by Benton County 4-H members Saturday morning.
Although the residents got a chance to get a nice photo of themselves to give to their families, for many of the residents it was also a chance to reminisce about their days in 4-H themselves.
Shirley Hackett, for example, talked about how she was a 4-H leader herself, and said she was around 4-H programs from a very young age.
“My mother was a 4-H leader before I was old enough to be in 4-H,” she said.
She added that she enjoyed having her portrait taken.
The 4-H members shot portraits as a way for the members to practice skills they learned in a photography class in early April.
Elli Korthuis, a Benton County 4-H educator, said 4-H programs emphasize both hands-on education and giving back to the community.
“This is a way to apply that learning and give back,” she said.
Korthuis said although the class last month had 10 participants, 4-H kids tend to be busy and only three were able to participate in Saturday's portrait session.
She added that many of the residents seemed excited about having their portraits taken and had dressed up for the occasion.
“It seems like this is a good opportunity for the 4-Hers and the people here too.”
Korthuis said in addition to learning about whatever project they are working on, 4-Hers also learn life skills like communication.
Katrina Jensen, a 10-year-old Franklin K-8 School fifth grader, said in addition to practicing photography skills she learned in the class, taking portraits Saturday helped her develop her communication skills because she had to talk to residents about how the portrait process would work.
“I’ve been getting better at talking to people,” she said.
She added she has a camera herself and learned a lot about how to operate cameras from the class.
Erin Hentzel, a wellness director assistant at the Caring Place, said it’s sometimes hard for residents of community living situations to feel connected to the community, so having 4-H members come in was something the residents were thrilled about.
Since many of them had 4-H experience themselves, having current members come in made their own memories relevant.
“Feeling connected is really important for them,” she said.