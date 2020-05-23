Army ROTC CDT Valerie Ranum, left, and CDT Wyatt Paschal fold the retired flag at the Memorial Day flag-placement ceremony Saturday at Mount Union Historical Cemetery in Philomath. See the website for more Memorial Day photo galleries.
Members of Scouts BSA Troop 2 from left Nathan McRae, Mason McRae, Molly McRae and Peyton McRae, all 10, place flags on veterans graves along with their father David McRae, a professor of Military Science at Oregon State University, on Saturday at Mount Union Historical Cemetery.