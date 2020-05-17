Photo essay: Alook back at Democrat-Herald Photos May 2000

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Twenty years ago May in the Mid-Valley included donating hair to Locks of Love, the demolition of the T&R Restaurant and several high school sports activities. This week we will feature photos from the Democrat-Herald archives taken in May of 2000 last week we did the same with the Gazette-Times.

A few other highlights from Linn County included coverage of Memorial Day, Scio's parade, and a story on three West Albany girls taking South Albany boys to the prom.

We photographed former Governor Neil Goldschmidt reading to children, election night, and a trio of fishermen on the South Santiam River.

This photo essay along with a more in-depth collection online is the fifth in our series looking back two decades.

These historical pieces are published on the second and third Monday of the month, with more photos found in an accompanying online gallery. The photo essays will show significant events but mostly will depict life that we covered in 2000.

