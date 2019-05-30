The Benton County Circuit Court is switching from the county’s phone system to an internet-based phone system operated by the state, and the phone numbers for all departments will be changing.
Starting Monday, the main number for the Benton County Circuit Court will be 541-243-7850.
Trial court administrator Linda Hukari’s new number is 541-243-7819, and court operations supervisor Eric Pointer can be reached at 541-243-7815.
For small claims and eviction cases, call 541-243-7845.
For traffic and other tickets, call 541-243-7841.
For divorce cases, adoptions and other family law issues, call 541-243-7846.
For drug court, call 541-243-7817.
For juvenile cases, call 541-243-7838.
A full list of phone and fax numbers for the Benton County Circuit Court is available online at http://bit.ly/2QzBs0N.
Phone numbers for other agencies in the courthouse, including the District Attorney’s Office, County Clerk’s Office and Elections Office, will not change.