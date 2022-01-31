Philomath weighs new tax to upgrade sidewalk-less street

Philomath city officials recently grappled with how to pay for much needed street and sidewalk upgrades to North 11th Street. The big debate: whether to tax the property owners on the street.

The money raised could be used to complete sidewalk installation north along the west side of the street from Pioneer Street to the north end of Flossie Overman Discovery Park.

It's been tagged as a priority in the city’s strategic plan, capital improvement plan and in this year’s budget, according to city documents.

Ultimately, Philomath City Council voted last week to go ahead with project and a special assessment of the benefiting properties, although some conditions were applied, including omitting some owners.

The choice the city council weighed Jan. 24 was whether to pay for the North 11th sidewalks by either taxing the benefiting properties or use grant funding.

City Manager Chris Workman recommended the council determine an “appropriate” assessment on 23 properties and direct staff to work with the city engineer on amending a July 2021 engineering report. He said the improvements are needed for motorist, pedestrian and cyclist safety.

“I do think that North 11th Street is an important street to the community,” Workman said. “It’s obvious that we’ve seen increased development on that street and foresee additional development at some point.”

There are a number of ways to devise the tax. City staff created a table showing possible calculations using linear frontage, area-only, an average of linear frontage and area, and maximum development potential.

Each includes options for the city contributing up to $300,000 in street funds. A $140,000 grant and up to $300,000 in street system development charges are also included.

A final method shows a local improvement district for sidewalks only, with properties being assessed per linear frontage, and the city paying for the rest of the street improvements outside of the local improvement district using the grant, street system development charges, and up to $300,000 in street funds.

The estimated project cost is $882,000: $694,602 for street upgrades, $187,398 for the sidewalk. The various cost-reducing options could bring the price to between $142,000 and $742,000. Property owner assessments could run from a few thousand dollars to more than $80,000 based on which option is pursued and details of the individual property.

Several North 11th Street property owners spoke against the taxing district, called a local improvement district, at the council meeting. Most called on the city to hold accountable previous developers who have not completed promised street improvements. The projected cost was too high to afford, they said, questioning whether the assessments were fair.

Frances Caldwell told the council the assessments are excessive and inequitable. Caldwell is a retiree and has limited income. She faces a $14,000 bill if sidewalks alone are installed, and up to $51,218 for the full street improvements. Her property is less than one-fifth acre and valued at around $122,000.

“North 11th is used regularly by far more city residents than the few who live on the street,” Caldwell said. “Why are the few required to pay when so many others will benefit?”

The council voted 4-3 to proceed with the street improvement project, though no funding specifics were determined. A vote to drop the local improvement district from the project failed 3-4.

A subsequent vote to proceed with special assessment of the benefiting properties, omitting the Heather Glen subdivision and city park properties, explore a reimbursement option, and focus on the sidewalks-only project option passed 4-3.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

