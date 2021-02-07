Philomath schools delay reopening

The confusion stems in part from inconsistent messaging and policy from the state surrounding how many doses of the vaccine the state has available as well as who is eligible to receive a vaccine and when.

Additionally, Gov. Kate Brown abruptly changed course in her decision to allow in-person instruction over winter break, giving administrators and educators little time to digest and implement the changes.

Originally, after schools were closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, Gov. Brown set in place metrics that dictated when students could return to classrooms. Counties with high COVID-19 case rates were barred from welcoming students back with exceptions for students with special needs.

In December, Brown made a surprise announcement that those metrics were no longer mandatory, but advisory. The change would allow districts to decide when to open but they would still have to comply with requirements from ODE including social distancing, smaller class sizes and mask wearing. In addition, the change sparked uncertainty surrounding districts' liability if students or staff fell ill.

The largest insurance provider in the state stated it would not cover any district that chose to open outside of the advisory metrics. Brown's new plan also required that any school opening outside the metrics provide on-site COVID-19 testing-a logistical and financial barrier for some districts.