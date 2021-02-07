Philomath schools delay reopening

Philomath schools will not open its classrooms to students Tuesday as previously announced.
The district announced earlier this month that it would phase students back into classroom instruction beginning with grades K-3 on Tuesday. However, Superintendent Susan Halliday sent a letter to families last week detailing a change in plans.
Citing the district's policy of sharing several potential start dates for in-person instruction over the last few months, Halliday shared she would be changing course.
"As we move forward, I’ve heard, loud and clear, not to set another specific start date that we cannot meet," she said.
After meeting with staff and board members, Halliday said the district is compiling operational blueprints for each school surrounding COVID-19 protocols and other requirements set out by the Oregon Department of Education. Those plans will be presented to the school board of Feb. 16. If approved, K-3 students will return to school as soon as possible.
Halliday did not give a potential start day for that in-person instruction but noted more information would be forthcoming on Tuesday.
Philomath is not the first district to push back reopening after announcing a start date for the return of in-person learning. Greater Albany Public Schools also pushed back its start date from mid-February to late March, citing the need to vaccinate educators.
The confusion stems in part from inconsistent messaging and policy from the state surrounding how many doses of the vaccine the state has available as well as who is eligible to receive a vaccine and when.
Additionally, Gov. Kate Brown abruptly changed course in her decision to allow in-person instruction over winter break, giving administrators and educators little time to digest and implement the changes.
Originally, after schools were closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, Gov. Brown set in place metrics that dictated when students could return to classrooms. Counties with high COVID-19 case rates were barred from welcoming students back with exceptions for students with special needs.
In December, Brown made a surprise announcement that those metrics were no longer mandatory, but advisory. The change would allow districts to decide when to open but they would still have to comply with requirements from ODE including social distancing, smaller class sizes and mask wearing. In addition, the change sparked uncertainty surrounding districts' liability if students or staff fell ill.
The largest insurance provider in the state stated it would not cover any district that chose to open outside of the advisory metrics. Brown's new plan also required that any school opening outside the metrics provide on-site COVID-19 testing-a logistical and financial barrier for some districts.