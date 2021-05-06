Philomath School Board sees two contested races

Several school boards across the mid-valley will see new faces after the contested races of May 18.
In Philomath, Position 3 has a three-way race featuring Abigail Kurfman, Joe Dealy and Brittany Kennedy.
Kurfman identifies herself as an educator, including stints in Lebanon and Lincoln City.
“As a newer community member, I have engaged in supporting our community by participating in city council meetings, Philomath Citizen’s Academy and local community organizing. I am active in my church and our local NAACP chapter,” she said in election information submitted to Benton County.
Kurfman said she would center student lives in her decision-making and values equity, justice, collaboration and respect.
Dealy, a substitute teacher in Philomath and Corvallis, lists previous experience as a math scorer for the Oregon Department of Education.
“I am running for Philomath School Board Position 3 in order to continue my service to our students, schools and community,” he said in election information provided to Benton County. “This is my 36th year of involvement in Philomath education and I am proud to say my own children were educated in and graduated from Philomath schools.”
Dealy said he supported career and technical education and would ensure equitable opportunities for all students.
Kennedy, a grants manager for the Benton Community Foundation, cites her experience in the Philomath PTO and Chamber of Commerce.
“As a parent of a second-grader and incoming kindergartener, I will advocate for my children’s education, and for the education of every child. Our kids should be our first priority,” she said in election information provided to Benton County. “I will work with other board members and the administration to make sure that every student has access to a quality education.”
Position 4 features a race between Joey McGlinchy and Erin Gudge.
McGlinchy, a business owner and government compliance specialist, cited experience on the city’s planning commission and the school district’s budget committee.
“As we enter a full year of educational struggles, directly related to closures, we need solid plans in place to get our youth back on track. As a new father, watching the struggle of many children and then thoroughly listening to stakeholders — students, staff, parents, and taxpayers — I feel compelled to run for the school board,” he said in election information provided to Benton County.
McGlinchy said he supports a full-time return to in-person instruction and career and technical education.
Graphic designer Gudge said her goals if elected to the board included transparency, student success via different pathways and equity and inclusion.
“As a parent of Philomath students, a community member and an active district volunteer, I’ve had the pleasure of witnessing the school employees in action,” she said in election information provided to Benton County. “I’ve also seen the challenges they, along with our students, face during normal times and the ever-changing challenges of the ongoing pandemic. I provide creative solutions through my work in public relations and communications.”