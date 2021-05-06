Philomath School Board sees two contested races

Kennedy, a grants manager for the Benton Community Foundation, cites her experience in the Philomath PTO and Chamber of Commerce.

“As a parent of a second-grader and incoming kindergartener, I will advocate for my children’s education, and for the education of every child. Our kids should be our first priority,” she said in election information provided to Benton County. “I will work with other board members and the administration to make sure that every student has access to a quality education.”

Position 4 features a race between Joey McGlinchy and Erin Gudge.

McGlinchy, a business owner and government compliance specialist, cited experience on the city’s planning commission and the school district’s budget committee.

“As we enter a full year of educational struggles, directly related to closures, we need solid plans in place to get our youth back on track. As a new father, watching the struggle of many children and then thoroughly listening to stakeholders — students, staff, parents, and taxpayers — I feel compelled to run for the school board,” he said in election information provided to Benton County.

McGlinchy said he supports a full-time return to in-person instruction and career and technical education.