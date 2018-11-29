The city of Philomath early Thursday afternoon ended the notice to citizens to boil their water. The boil water notice had been in effect starting Wednesday.
“Residents can resume drinking water normally and no longer need to boil their water,” a press release from the city manager’s office reads. “Because the order to boil water was due to a loss of water pressure, there is no need to flush your water lines.”
The city expressed thanks to residents for being patient while staff adhered to the policies and procedures that are followed to ensure drinking water is safe.
For those with questions, call the city manager’s office at 541-929-6148.