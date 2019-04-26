The Philomath Police Department locked down a one-block stretch of Pioneer Street from 12th to 13th streets for a few hours Friday afternoon.
Sgt. Dave Gurski said police responded to information received through a medical call to an address of a man who could possibly be suicidal.
“We responded and walked the area, shut down the street and made contact,” Gurski said. “We determined he was not a threat to himself or others and cleared the call.”
Gurski said he could understand that residents in the vicinity might think the situation was more serious than it actually was based on the police department's actions. But he said they were all precautionary.
“The initial information was that he could’ve been armed but we were able to make contact with him,” Gurski said. “It had the potential to be serious and we knew that school was getting out, it was a nice day and kids are walking home. So we rerouted people up Ninth Street.”
The incident occurred right about noon just before school was releasing children. Gurski said the situation resolved itself by around 3:30 p.m.
Police did not make an arrest.