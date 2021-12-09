 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Philomath Museum hosting two exhibits

  • 0
Nesmith Display

This display honoring Bette Nesmith Graham is part of an exhibit about women inventors now showing at the Philomath Museum. Graham, mother of Michael Nesmith of the Monkees, invented Liquid Paper, originally known as Mistake Out. 

 Contributed photo

The Philomath Museum is hosting two exhibits for visitors to enjoy for the next several weeks.

“POSTponed. Again!” features work of Philomath Open Studio Artists. The Philomath Open Studios Tour is a longstanding tradition. However, POST was canceled last year and is not taking place again this year. Instead, the museum is exhibiting the works of these artists through Jan. 22.

The museum is also presenting the poster exhibition “Picturing Women Inventors.” Throughout American history, women have created life-changing inventions. But they haven’t always had equal opportunities to be inventors, nor have they received as much recognition as their male counterparts.

The Smithsonian and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office developed the exhibition, which explores inventions of 19 women. The Benton County Historical Society has added displays on another 21 women inventors, with artifacts from its collection to represent their stories. The exhibition will be on view through May 7.

People are also reading…

The historical society operates the Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Festival of Lights to kick off in Lyon amid tightened Covid-19 restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News