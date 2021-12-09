Philomath Museum hosting two exhibits

The Philomath Museum is hosting two exhibits for visitors to enjoy for the next several weeks.

“POSTponed. Again!” features work of Philomath Open Studio Artists. The Philomath Open Studios Tour is a longstanding tradition. However, POST was canceled last year and is not taking place again this year. Instead, the museum is exhibiting the works of these artists through Jan. 22.

The museum is also presenting the poster exhibition “Picturing Women Inventors.” Throughout American history, women have created life-changing inventions. But they haven’t always had equal opportunities to be inventors, nor have they received as much recognition as their male counterparts.

The Smithsonian and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office developed the exhibition, which explores inventions of 19 women. The Benton County Historical Society has added displays on another 21 women inventors, with artifacts from its collection to represent their stories. The exhibition will be on view through May 7.

The historical society operates the Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.

