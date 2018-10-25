Richard Leroy Knudson was sentenced Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl younger than 14.
Knudson, 40, of Philomath, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree and one count of public indecency for abuse of the girl, whom he knew, between September 2017 and February of this year. He had originally been charged with more than 40 counts of sexual abuse and unlawful sexual penetration.
Knudson was also sentenced to 20 years of post-prison supervision and will have to register as a sex offender.
Prior to his March arrest, Knudson was an employee with the city of Corvallis’ public works. He had also been a youth softball coach in Philomath, although he had stopped coaching before the dates of the abuse in this case, district officials said after his arrest. Knudson has remained in jail since his arrest.
The victim’s mother read a statement from the victim in which she said she is now 14 years old and feels daily pain from the abuse.
“I cry every day. My life is a nightmare and it’s your fault,” the letter said, addressing Knudson. The victim’s statement ended with her saying she would survive.
“You did hurt me, but you did not break me.”
The victim’s mother added comments of her own, saying Knudson’s actions revealed him as the most evil kind of person.
“Your behavior is appalling and it has been exposed,” she said.
Knudson apologized to the victim when he was given a chance to speak.
“I know I’m wrong for everything I did and I’m sorry,” he said, addressing the victim.