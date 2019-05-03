A Philomath man previously convicted of sexually abusing a young girl was found guilty Friday in Benton County Circuit Court of sexually abusing another girl.
After a five-day trial, a jury found Raymond Merl Turner, 58, guilty of three counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.
Turner is currently serving a 50-year sentence on a previous conviction of sexually abusing a girl born in 2003 when she was 4 and 5 years old.
In the case that concluded Friday, prosecutors accused Turner of abusing the victim between Feb. 10, 2005, and June 30, 2007, when girl was between 4 and 5 years old.
Attorneys presented their closing arguments Friday morning.
Deputy District Attorney Amie Mutusko started her arguments by playing a tape of the victim, now 18, being interviewed by police about the abuse.
In the tapes, the victim described Turner's assaults and her guilt that, if she had said something earlier about the attacks, he might not have been able to go on to assault the other girl.
“I should have said something so much longer ago, but I never did,” she said.
Mutusko said Turner had taken advantage of being a caretaker for the victim and in so doing had ruined her childhood.
Mutusko told the jury that the testimony of a single witness was enough to convict someone beyond a reasonable doubt, if that witness was believable and credible. She said the victim’s vivid recall of details of the abuse, such as the locations, what Turner’s eyes looked like, the smell of his cologne, and the feel of his hands gave her story credibility.
“She has consistently identified the defendant to multiple witnesses,” she said.
Mike Flinn, Turner’s attorney, said in his closing statement that he didn’t believe the victim was lying, but that she had false memories of abuse she’d experienced at the hands of another man, her mother's ex-boyfriend.
“(The victim) believes Mr. Turner abused her, but false memories can seem as true to people as real memories.”
Flinn said his client had told the victim’s father to move the girl out of the area to protect her from sexual abuse by her mother’s then-boyfriend. Flinn said if Turner had really been abusing the girl, that conversation made no sense, because it could have invited police scrutiny that potentially could have turned back on him.
Mutusko, however, said that conversation was a way of Turner throwing suspicion on someone else and getting the victim away from him just as she began showing signs of sexual abuse.
Mutusko also said the victim had no reason to lie about Turner, and that coming forward to accuse him had been hard on her because Turner was someone her father trusted deeply.
“(The victim) gave you all the evidence you need,” she said.
The jury went into deliberations around noon Friday and came back with its verdict around 2 p.m.