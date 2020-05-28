Philomath High pushes back graduation to June 20; seniors to receive diplomas in groups

Philomath High School’s Class of 2020 will receive their diplomas next month in front of family members at Clemens Field.
Although that sounds like what had been the plan all along before a worldwide pandemic swept through and changed lives, the ceremony will feature significant differences:
• The date has been pushed back from June 6 to June 20.
• Diplomas will be awarded in separate groups — each with approximately 16 students.
• Each student can invite up to four people to watch their portion of the ceremony.
That’s just an overview with a graduation committee now working on the details to bring it all together into a workable and enjoyable exercise.
Organizers wanted to hear from seniors on what type of ceremony they would prefer.
PHS counselor Kim St. Clair reported that the 76% of seniors that voted in a survey favored a Clemens Field plan (43.8%) over hybrid drive-through (32.5%) and drive-in field (23.8%) options.
The committee, which includes administrators, board members, parents and students, will continue to meet to figure out all of the details, including how to stage the groups, time each session, manage the presentations and direct traffic. PHS Principal Mike Bussard said he wants to have those details finalized in an itinerary by the time seniors pick up caps and gowns and turn in materials.
The school district’s plans will revolve around limiting groups to no more than 100 people gathered together at a time. If groups are limited to 16 seniors and each brings the maximum number of four guests, that leaves 20 other spots for school personnel, including board members that award diplomas, and others needed on site.
The committee had previously decided upon the June 20 date because the county would be two weeks into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening guidelines — that is, if those timelines materialize as planned with no spikes in coronavirus cases. Phase 2 allows in-person local gatherings of up to 100 with social distancing.
Each graduate group will have a featured speaker.
“For example, Emma (Pankalla), as the class president, would be the first speaker and if there is a student who either sings or plays the national anthem, that would happen in the first session,” St. Clair said. “Each session would have at least one of the speakers — whether it’s a valedictorian or one of the classmates.”
St. Clair said she’s hoping that “Pomp and Circumstance” can be playing while the students come in.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.