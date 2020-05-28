Philomath High pushes back graduation to June 20; seniors to receive diplomas in groups

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Philomath High School’s Class of 2020 will receive their diplomas next month in front of family members at Clemens Field.

Although that sounds like what had been the plan all along before a worldwide pandemic swept through and changed lives, the ceremony will feature significant differences:

• The date has been pushed back from June 6 to June 20.

• Diplomas will be awarded in separate groups — each with approximately 16 students.

• Each student can invite up to four people to watch their portion of the ceremony.

That’s just an overview with a graduation committee now working on the details to bring it all together into a workable and enjoyable exercise.

Organizers wanted to hear from seniors on what type of ceremony they would prefer.

PHS counselor Kim St. Clair reported that the 76% of seniors that voted in a survey favored a Clemens Field plan (43.8%) over hybrid drive-through (32.5%) and drive-in field (23.8%) options.