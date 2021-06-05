Philomath: Graduates celebrate surviving the dark times

Philomath High School sent 121 graduates to a whole new world on a breezy Saturday at Clemens Field in which the wind was strong enough to blow mortarboards off graduates' heads.
“What a crazy school year it is,” Principal Mike Bussard said in his remarks. “But these crazy times do not diminish the achievements of the Class of 2021. They are fine, young adults who are ready to go out into the world.”
Student speaker Lucas Ainsworth told the standing-room-only and overwhelmingly maskless crowd “we stand here on the threshold of a new world. This day is about us. Take life slow … it moves pretty fast.”
Ainsworth noted how "wide-eyed" they were when they arrived on campus four years ago and closed with "I'll catch you later."
Student speaker Daniel Amezquita read a self-penned poem and added that high school helped him “have the courage to meet people and make new friends.”
He expressed “gratitude for all the support and hard work. Where there is a will there is a way. That’s part of the reason we are here today.”
Valedictorian speaker Ada Wennstrom compared high school during the pandemic to “that day in sophomore year when the power went out in the middle of the basketball playoffs."
"I missed a lot of things this year," she added, "such as the faint echo of banjo music off in the corner. And being together. We had some dark moments. Many of us worried that they would never make it. But you did it. Don’t look left or right, look down at your shoes. YOU did it. I see a group of extraordinarily resilient people. If you can live through this you can do anything. And remember, we’re all in this together.”
How dark was this COVID time for the Philomath Class of 2021?
Well, the class song, as noted on the commencement program, was “It’s the End of the World As We Know It.” The motto was "It Is What It Is." And the color was black. In fairness the school colors ARE gold and black, so. The flower was the rose, which bespeaks a budding optimism. Well, except for the thorns.
Amid the listing of the accomplishments and future goals of the graduates as they received their diplomas, the mischievous Wennstrom was able to insert that “she was a delight to have in class and will be sorely missed.”
Bearded Ian Weickum, who wore a camo hat under his mortarboard, said he plans plans to “plant and raise cornbread.”
Anabella DeMasi, meanwhile, said she “had no plans for after graduation.”
Not a bad approach, actually. Take a deep breath and recharge the batteries. It really was a rough year.
