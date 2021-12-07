 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Philomath gives positive review to city manager

  • 0
Chris Workman stock 08

City Manager Chris Workman, right, discusses a point during a 2018 Philomath City Council meeting. Workman has received a positive evaluation from the council.

 MID-VALLEY MEDIA file 2018

Philomath's top boss at City Hall, City Manager Chris Workman, has received a positive evaluation from the City Council.

The evaluation was discussed during a Nov. 8 executive session. The councilors used a process that examined key performance indicators as they relate to the city’s strategic plan to discuss the job performance of Workman, who has been with the city since 2014.

An update will be happening for our website this week! Here's what things will look like.

“At the end of the day,” the elected officials said in a statement released by the city, “the City Council is happy to report that the city and our residents are in good hands with Chris Workman continuing to serve as our city manager.”

The councilors praised Workman’s ability to work with local members of the state Legislature on what became a $12 million grant that Philomath is using to help pay for a new water treatment plant and reservoir. The grant will allow the city to phase out its general fund fee and reduce water rates next year.

People are also reading…

Other key efforts identified by the council:

• Adding a housing needs analysis, an economic opportunities analysis, a buildable lands inventory and a main street plan into the city’s comprehensive plan.

• Incorporating new design standards that will allow the city to undertake its downtown safety and streetscapes project.

• Hiring Steve Larrabee to replace long-time financial director Joan Swanson and hiring assistant city manager Chelsea Starner to give city staff more capacity.

• Planning and hosting a number of ad hoc working groups and committee to conclude the work noted above. The events, both virtual and hybrid, “have been largely handled with grace and a welcoming spirit,” the council report said.

Areas noted for Workman to improve upon included better communications with the council, more timely public engagement and better delegation of responsibilities.

No cost of living raise or merit pay increase was associated with the evaluation. City staff raises are usually handled during the spring budget cycle.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News