Philomath Frolic & Rodeo returns for 68th year

The 68th annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo kicked off on Thursday and, as is the common story in 2021, COVID uncertainty meant that things came together pretty much at the last minute this year. What would normally take four or five months to organize instead took about five weeks.

You wouldn’t know it, though. The weekend featured the same grand parade, rodeo events, late-night dances and many of the same vendors as in previous years. Despite a dash to get sponsors and division in the community over what pandemic precautions to take, the Frolic returned in full force after being cancelled last year.

“I think everyone’s just excited to get out of their homes, for any event,” said Frolic president Darrell Hinchberger before Thursday’s rodeo. “We’re packed with cowboys, packed with stock and we’ll pack the stands.”

Thanks to the pandemic restrictions being lifted on June 30, the Frolic was able to look like it has in previous years. Before the positive trend in lower COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations of the past month, however, the event was set to look a lot different and almost didn’t happen entirely.