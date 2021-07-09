Philomath Frolic & Rodeo returns for 68th year

The 68th annual Philomath Frolic & Rodeo kicked off on Thursday and, as is the common story in 2021, COVID uncertainty meant that things came together pretty much at the last minute this year. What would normally take four or five months to organize instead took about five weeks.
You wouldn’t know it, though. The weekend featured the same grand parade, rodeo events, late-night dances and many of the same vendors as in previous years. Despite a dash to get sponsors and division in the community over what pandemic precautions to take, the Frolic returned in full force after being cancelled last year.
“I think everyone’s just excited to get out of their homes, for any event,” said Frolic president Darrell Hinchberger before Thursday’s rodeo. “We’re packed with cowboys, packed with stock and we’ll pack the stands.”
Thanks to the pandemic restrictions being lifted on June 30, the Frolic was able to look like it has in previous years. Before the positive trend in lower COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations of the past month, however, the event was set to look a lot different and almost didn’t happen entirely.
“We made the decision that we were going to make a decision on May 1,” said vice president Brad Pankalla. “We were all pretty much unanimous that we were not going to have a rodeo this year but we decided to give it two more weeks and on May 15 we looked through the crystal ball and decided, yes, we should be able to have one.”
Attendance was initially going to be kept to 50% of capacity. Attendees were going to have to show their vaccination cards at the gate, with seated sections for vaccinated people and unvaccinated people being required to wear masks. Organizers said these moves were creating a stir in the tight-knight community of Philomath, so they were happy to see the restrictions lifted last week.
“We’d decided we’d have an event and were operating on the hope (the governor would) lift those restrictions, not knowing when they would,” said Frolic president Darrel Hinchberger.
People come from all over the state to attend the Philomath Frolic and, at least this year, people technically came from all over the world. A table of international students from Oregon State University decided to check out the event, eating some fried festival foods purchased at nearby booths.
One student in particular, Yonathan Viquez from the Philippines, said he’d been to the Frolic a few years back and wanted to show it off to some other people who’d never been. Some of them hadn’t heard anything about it before showing up on Thursday.
“It’s been great now that the masks have been lifted,” Viquez said. “We missed this, being able to be out (and) eat our fried food. It feels like things are finally returning to normal.”
Friday and Saturday nights are always capped off by a dance in the beer garden. This year’s band is Scruggs & The Steelbenders, doling out toe-tapping bluegrass and country tunes.
Chelsey Halahuni, who was born and raised in Philomath and has been to many Frolics over the years, said that she always enjoys returning to her home town for the rodeo and other events.
“The rodeo is our favorite event,” she said while sitting in a group in the beer garden next to a television monitor that was set up nearby and displaying the bucking bronco portion of the event. “But we also love watching the bands, too. (At the dances) I get to see people I went to high school with, people I haven’t seen in years.”
The Philomath Frolic runs from Thursday, July 8 through Saturday, July 10. The grand parade rolls through Philomath at 10 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a full day of events that wraps up with a dance.
