Philomath Frolic and Rodeo returns this week

The 68th annual Philomath Frolic and Rodeo is set for Thursday through Saturday, July 8-10, at Skirvin Park, 502 S. 13th St. This year’s theme is “Back in the Saddle Again.”

The festival features three nights of Northwest Pro Rodeo Association action, a fireworks extravaganza, three nights of live music and dancing at the Yew Wood Corral beer garden, a family fun run, the grand parade, the Homerun Derby, a cornhole tournament, a lumberjack competition, the Kids Korner and the Philomath Youth Activities Club Fish Rodeo. The corral has been been expanded so those attending can watch the rodeo from the beer garden.

Tickets are now available for purchase. At-the-gate prices are listed here; tickets bought at https://www.philomathfrolic.org will be discounted. Budget-Friendly Thursday: general admission, $20 adult, $10 junior; reserved seating, $22 adult, $12 junior. Friday or Saturday: general admission, $20 adult, $16 junior; reserved seating, $22 adult, $18 junior; dance and beer garden only, $10. Weekend pass: general admission, $48 adult, $34 junior; reserved seating, $52 adult, $38 junior. Junior is ages 6 to 15. Those age 5 or under don’t require a ticket, but must be on an adult’s lap. Parking and camping: $5 per vehicle, $20 per trailer. Raffle tickets: $1 each or $20 for 25 tickets.

A detailed schedule is available at https://www.philomathfrolic.org/uploads/1/1/2/0/112065179/2021_frolic_and_rodeo_daily_schedule1.pdf.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0