Philomath Fire & Rescue extinguishes trailer fire on property off Alsea Highway

Philomath Fire & Rescue extinguished a fire that had broken out in a travel trailer Monday morning on a property located just off the Alsea Highway.
Cpt. Rich Saalsaa said local firefighters responded at 7:26 a.m. based on a call that came in from someone passing by the Highway 34 property. Upon arrival, units discovered not only smoke but small flames coming out of one side of the travel trailer.
“Crews had to break the window of the travel trailer to extinguish the fire that had spread from the access panel containing the shore power line where the trailer was plugged in to the interior of the trailer,” Saalsaa said. “Crews quickly gained access to the interior of the trailer and put the fire fully out within five minutes of arrival.”
Saalsaa reported that the trailer was located outside of the property and away from any other structure. He added that the trailer did not have any occupants and the operation ended with no injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
Saalsaa said that due to smoke and fire damage, the trailer is likely a total loss.
“It was determined to be an electrical malfunction at or near the place where the shore power line from the trailer was plugged into an extension cord,” Saalsaa said. “There was a portable heater operating in the trailer at the time of the fire, although it was not the direct cause of the fire. Likely, a worn or poor connection between the shore power line and the extension cord built up heat and was the source of ignition upon examination.”
Saalsaa said that during the winter months, residents should not leave portable heaters unattended with many not designed to run continuously. For those that need to warm a space — for example, a chicken coop or other confined space — a heater that has a built-in thermostat and timer and is designed to run continuously should be used, he added.
The fire department also advises that portable heaters should be plugged directly into a power supply with many extension cords not of sufficient size, or gauge, to carry the load. Saalsaa said those situations will fail, including the types of extensions that have multi-plug outlets.
“Consult a certified electrical or mechanical expert to ensure that your installation is safe and meets code,” Saalsaa said. “Also, when plugging in your motor home or trailer using a shore power line, be sure the line is completely out of the compartment, and that whatever you are plugging into is rated for the same or higher amperage that is required of your shore power line.”
Anyone with safety-related questions are invited to call Philomath Fire & Rescue at 541-360-0030.