Here is a look at local government meetings planned for the coming days. The schedule is lighter than normal because of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Monday
• The Philomath City Council meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Councilors will begin with a work session at which they will review the 2019 strategic plan. At approximately 7 p.m. the council is scheduled to move into a regular session. On the agenda are a presentation from Pacific Power, decisions on amendments to the zoning and annexation codes and the formation of a 2040 comprehensive plan advisory group.