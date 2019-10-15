The Philomath City Council is taking applications for an open seat after Marion Dark resigned her position at Monday’s meeting.
Dark, a first-time council member who was elected in November, has sold her Philomath home and is planning to move out of town to be closer to her daughter.
The council is looking for someone to fill out the remainder of Dark’s two-year term, which expires at the end of 2020.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 27. Citizens interested in the position should contact City Recorder Ruth Post in person at City Hall, 980 Applegate St., or by phone at 541-929-6148.