A Philomath candidate meet and greet featuring residents running for mayor and City Council will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Grounds, 502 S. 13th St.

Candidates for the Benton County Board of Commissioners also will attend the event.

Facial coverings will be required for all attendees at the meet and greet.

