Philomath business fined nearly $8,000
Philomath business fined nearly $8,000

A Philomath business was fined nearly $8,000 for “stormwater” violations by the Department of Environmental Quality, it was announced on Wednesday.

The business, Steve Oien Construction, was listed among several other businesses and agencies that were fined by the state department for things ranging from wastewater treatment violations to hazardous waste violations. Fines ranged from just under $5,000 to more than $230,000.

Organizations or individuals may pay the fine outright or have 20 days to contest the violations or amounts. They may offset some of the cost of the fine by funding an approved environmental project.

