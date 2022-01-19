Petition circulating against west Corvallis justice site

Corvallis resident Geoff Hollinger doesn’t want a jail in his neighborhood.

While he supports the notion of a new justice system campus for Benton County, he believes the proposed site at 5700 SW Reservoir Road is the wrong place for it. He’s petitioning the county to look elsewhere.

Hollinger's voice and those he's rallied add to the not-in-my-backyard choir that started with the now-defunct southern Corvallis proposal and may extend to residents on the northern side of town when the county hosts a virtual public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.

Then, county commissioners are expected to pick one of two finalist sites as part of the Justice System Improvement Plan during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21. The choice is between the west site on Reservoir Road near the Benton County Fairgrounds and a north site on Second Street near HP Inc., McFadden Ranch.

Hollinger’s petition has garnered nearly 500 signatures against the westernmost site. He worries the new jail being would be too close to neighborhoods and recreational areas. He also says it will impact traffic and affect nearby wetlands and natural areas.

He also has public safety concerns. He said petition signers aren’t only those near the site – they come from around the city and the county.

“There’s really strong opposition to this site,” Hollinger said. “It’s really inappropriate. We definitely would like to see them make a better selection.”

Hollinger got the idea from a petition to remove another possible justice campus site in south Corvallis. That petition garnered a little more than 200 signatures before the site was dropped from consideration.

Although the siting is contentious, Hollinger said there is a lot of support in the petition for the proposed facilities and revamping the local justice system, coupled with some hesitancy regarding the cost. He said people are just pushing back against the process and the location, adding that some would prefer renovating to replacement.

“Personally, I would go for that over building this whole $100 million facility,” he said.

The county is banking on a bond measure of up to $100 million for new facilities, which include a new jail, courthouse, crisis center, sheriff’s office and emergency operations center. The bond would cost property owners around 80 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

The crisis center funding is largely secured and the courthouse will draw on general fund reserves and loans, plus $20 million in state matching funds. Even if a bond measure fails, those pieces of the JSIP are moving into place.

If the county goes with the west site, Hollinger isn’t going to surrender the fight. He said there will be a campaign to “save Bald Hill” including T-shirts, bumper stickers and signs asking the public to vote down a bond measure needed to finance the new jail and other facilities.

“We’re going to go at them with everything we have,” Hollinger said.

Another issue at the west site is property abuts the Dunawi Creek riparian corridor and wetland. Hollinger said there is an ongoing process of reclaiming the buried segment of north Dunawi Creek in the Bald Hill Natural Area pasture and reconnecting it to the Marys River.

“This will improve water flow through the west site property, making it inappropriate and impractical for any infrastructure there,” he said. “Paving over and developing that land would greatly impact the integrity and function of the wetland and riparian zone in its current state and will compromise the long-term recovery efforts.”

During a Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, JSIP project manager Nick Kurth raised a number of problems with the west site, including proximity to existing and future homes, releasing jail inmates in the area, property value impacts, 53rd Street flooding, transportation impacts and environmental challenges.

In an interview, Kurth said the west site also had benefits pushing it to the top of a selection process that included more than 40 potential locations.

The west site is only bordered on one side by a residential area, it’s the right size and sits in city limits, has utilities, and it’s zoned general industrial, which allows the proposed justice campus usage without changes. And it’s more centrally located in terms of the county, giving better accessibility to the sheriff’s office.

If the west site is selected, a letter of intent is already in place and the next step would be a purchase and sale agreement.

If the county goes north instead, where negotiations have not produced any agreement, commissioners will have to consider using eminent domain to get the property.

According to the county, the west site is 35 acres and could cost the county $1.5 million ($42,857 per acre) to acquire, and the north site could be 20 or 28 acres and could cost an estimated $5.6 million to $7.9 million ($283,140 per acre) to acquire.

Kurth said the steeper cost for the north site is driven by the asking price for the property, which could fall to condemnation if it’s selected and the owner rejects the county’s offer.

The Thursday meeting can be viewed online at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_352kEB2WQPuHRxvmhqfPZg.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

