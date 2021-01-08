Personal growth: Jeff Blackford presides over rapid expansion at CHANCE

The new space was just one of the changes for CHANCE in 2020. In December, Blackford announced that the organization would be taking over the Signs of Victory shelter in Albany and creating a new nonprofit to manage it called 2nd CHANCE.

“That was pretty huge,” Blackford said. “We had to run it by the board and consider what the financial impact would be and how it would fit into our mission, so we discussed it in December of 2019 and by January we had made the commitment to look into it further. And we started to work on a committee with the city and the county and about 30 different stakeholders, trying to figure out how to make it sustainable and viable for CHANCE to be the primary partner and management of Signs of Victory.”

The change is expected to be complete by February, adding another accomplishment to Blackford’s crowded plate.

CHANCE started 2020 as a partner with the city of Albany for the city’s Solutions Team — a group made up of local police and human services workers that tries to connect those who come in contact with law enforcement to the services they need. CHANCE has taken the lead on that program as well, offering curbside services when an individual is stopped by police and the officer believes they could benefit from a community resource.