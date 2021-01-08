Personal growth: Jeff Blackford presides over rapid expansion at CHANCE

When Jeff Blackford started in his position six years ago, he was determined to give people something that had saved his own future: a chance.
As executive director of CHANCE, a nonprofit aimed at helping those facing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues, Blackford has seen the organization grow from just one location to six, and 2020 was its biggest year yet.
Under Blackford’s guidance, the organization moved from the old church building it occupied on the border of downtown Albany to the old Pizza King building on Lyon Street, much closer to the hustle and bustle of downtown — as well as the services his clients need.
The move coincides with a $150,000 forgivable loan from the Central Albany Revitalization Area to fix the exterior of the building, specifically the windows, but changes have been taking place inside for months. A kitchen to teach people how to cook and get their food handler’s card, a laundry space, showers and vast open meeting spaces have been added.
“We did not want it to be an institutionalized building,” Blackford said. “We wanted to make sure it was warm and inviting, and we really met the challenge.”
Staff, which has grown from a team of three six years ago to a small army of 24, no longer has to share office space, and peers can stop in for coffee, cider or hot chocolate while using the computers.
The new space was just one of the changes for CHANCE in 2020. In December, Blackford announced that the organization would be taking over the Signs of Victory shelter in Albany and creating a new nonprofit to manage it called 2nd CHANCE.
“That was pretty huge,” Blackford said. “We had to run it by the board and consider what the financial impact would be and how it would fit into our mission, so we discussed it in December of 2019 and by January we had made the commitment to look into it further. And we started to work on a committee with the city and the county and about 30 different stakeholders, trying to figure out how to make it sustainable and viable for CHANCE to be the primary partner and management of Signs of Victory.”
The change is expected to be complete by February, adding another accomplishment to Blackford’s crowded plate.
CHANCE started 2020 as a partner with the city of Albany for the city’s Solutions Team — a group made up of local police and human services workers that tries to connect those who come in contact with law enforcement to the services they need. CHANCE has taken the lead on that program as well, offering curbside services when an individual is stopped by police and the officer believes they could benefit from a community resource.
The program, like CHANCE itself, offers people the opportunity to work with peers. All employees at CHANCE have experienced either homelessness, addiction or mental health issues in the past — including Blackford.
“If I had to sum up the last few years,” he said, “I would say they’ve just been so wild and crazy. We’ve also opened an office in Corvallis and Lincoln City, and we’re extremely grateful for our community partners. It’s been amazing. All I can say is, we’re grateful to be in the position to support the community and have the faith and trust of the community to do this work."