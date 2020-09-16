Person at Albany evacuation center tests positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A person who was housed at an Albany evacuation center has tested positive for COVID-19, but the individual had limited contact with others at the site, Linn County officials announced on Wednesday.

The person, whose name, age and gender have not been released to preserve confidentiality, was asymptomatic and was only tested as a precaution prior to being relocated to another facility, Linn County Administrator Darrin Lane said.

Lane added that the person had been staying in a relatively secluded portion of the site and that all volunteers and staff who may have been exposed were being notified.

“The shelter was divided into different sections, and this person was in a section with a low population,” he said. “Most people were staying in RVs or cars.”

An estimated 700 people and 1,000 animals displaced by area wildfires were staying at the Expo Center during the period of peak need, Lane said.

Most people staying at the evacuation center have not been routinely tested for COVID-19 because that was not deemed necessary by public health officials, Lane said, but a number of other measures to prevent the spread of disease were in place. Those include mandatory face coverings, daily temperature checks, hand sanitizing stations, social distancing requirements, regular cleaning and sanitizing of common areas and registration of guests and volunteers.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.