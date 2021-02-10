Perkins speaks out on dismissal from HRC

Jo Rae Perkins addressed the Albany City Council on Wednesday, taking issue with her Jan. 27 dismissal from the city’s Human Relations Commission.
Perkins spoke during a public comment period in the virtual council meeting, saying she was surprised to read about her removal from the board, which is dedicated to strengthening connections within Albany’s diverse community.
She said the decision was based on “half-truths, misquotes, innuendo and statements taken out of context” and that no councilor had reached out to her for clarification.
Perkins was removed from the board after a story appeared in the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times chronicling the politician’s presence in Washington, D.C., during a Jan. 6 protest that turned violent as a pro-Donald Trump mob broke through police barricades and attempted to disrupt the counting of Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden's election as president.
Perkins, who posted a selfie that showed her on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, told a reporter that she had stepped over fencing to reach the area. Perkins made the statement on the record with the knowledge she was being recorded.
She later recanted that statement and questioned the existence of the selfie on a live video posted to her Facebook page.
The article followed a report from August that detailed statements Perkins had made both on her social media and during an interview where, again, she spoke on the record with the knowledge she was being recorded.
Perkins said she told youth at a protest for racial equity in Albany that Planned Parenthood was created to “get rid of the Black population” and during an interview in August said that the well-documented practice of redlining was not responsible for the wealth gap between Black and white families. Instead, Perkins said, the financial disparity was caused by a government mandate that Black fathers could not be present in the home as a condition of receiving welfare payments. She also stated the LGBTQ+ community was making a lifestyle choice, questioned the death of George Floyd and disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement.
She said in August, and repeated on Wednesday, that former City Councilor Rich Kellum asked her to apply to the HRC for “three years.” Former councilor Bill Coburn eventually appointed her in 2019.
“I didn’t take (the appointment) lightly,” Perkins said on Wednesday.
In August, Perkins questioned the necessity of the HRC.
“We will never agree 100%,” Perkins said on Wednesday, calling statements that appeared in the newspaper “hateful.”
“That’s what makes America great,” she added of differing opinions. She ended her statement asking for people to come together and “put aside the rhetoric” before saying she would stand up for everyone’s rights.
The council recently changed its rules surrounding public comment at meetings. Individuals must sign up to speak by noon on the day of the meeting and are limited to three minutes per person. People can also write in to the council.
The city received two letters concerning Perkins, both in favor of her removal.
"I stand by the councilors who removed Mrs. Perkins because of her involvement with the insurrection at the Capitol," Melody Wirtz wrote. "Her actions were anti-democratic and have no place in our government."
Within minutes of the meeting ending on Monday, Perkins took to her Facebook page to host a live video and doubled down on her claim that her dismissal was based on half-truths and misquotes.