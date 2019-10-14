Halloween is still more than a week away, but some members of the community are already gearing up for Christmas.
Preparations begin this weekend for the annual Christmas pageant featuring people with disabilities, a Corvallis holiday tradition that dates back more than 40 years.
The first rehearsal will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Suburban Christian Church, 2760 SW 53rd St., with additional rehearsals at the same time each Sunday through Dec. 1.
There will be a dress rehearsal at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 and a full performance at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the worship center of the church.
The performance is free, and all members of the community are invited to attend. More than 200 people came to last year's pageant, according to event organizer Judy Winkler.
"It's just a gift to the community from the folks who are performing," said Winkler. "They love to have people come and enjoy the show."
The Arc of Benton County will host a public reception after the pageant, with refreshments and carols performed by the Arc's "Sing Squad."
Spots are available for about 40 performers with disabilities, including people to play the roles of Mary, Joseph, the Innkeeper, Wise Men, Shepherds and Angels. Additional people are needed to sing in the choir.
Winkler noted that the church is accessible to wheelchairs, so people with mobility limitations can perform in the pageant.
Winkler will direct the pageant again this year, and Nancy Eaton will be the music director.
Anyone interested in volunteering to assist the performers during rehearsal and performance can call Winkler at 541-753-8628.