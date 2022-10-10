Sweet Home group that provides free food hits 'rock bottom'

More than 400 Sweet Home residents rely on Fair Share Gleaners for food, but with the organization falling on hard times, its future is uncertain despite the commitment of its members.

Every Thursday and Saturday, 70-year-old Doris Sparhawk drives a big white box truck filled with up to 2,000 pounds of canned food, bread, and gleaned vegetables from neighboring farms to Fair Share Gleaners in Sweet Home.

“People look at me like I’m crazy. I’m this old lady driving a big truck,” she said laughing.

Sometimes Sparhawk’s truck is filled with bread and canned goods from grocery markets. Other times, it's fresh produce either farmers have handed her in crates, or blueberries and corn the group of gleaners picked themselves.

“It keeps me going,'' she said. "Can you believe that just last year I had open heart surgery?” Sparhawk said as she lifted her collar to show a long faint scar on her chest. Her glasses perched atop her head as she scanned the stacks of food in the pantry.

Hanging in the balance

For the last three years Sparhawk has been a part of Fair Share Gleaners, collecting food for low-income families. Now she is worried about the survival of the 40-year-old organization.

The group is struggling to keep the lights on and the rent paid, she said.

At its home base, a small room has wooden boxes piled to the ceiling filled with pinto beans, sauces and other goods. The space is narrow: Shelves house the soda, and freezers are filled with meat.

The large group regularly crowds the small quarters.

The past couple years have been difficult for the organization, Sparhawk said.

“We really hit rock bottom,” agreed Tracy Rowe, co-coordinator of the organization. She has been a member for more than 15 years.

Misfortune follows tragedy

Rowe says it’s a mix of unfortunate circumstances that have led to financial hardship, some of it being the pandemic that made it hard for them to host fundraising events. The loss of members has also been a factor, Rowe said.

The group's grant writer passed away suddenly, she said, which means they're now missing out on crucial funding. Another member lost everything in a recent fire, she said.

So in their time of grieving, it has been difficult for the remaining members to pick up the slack, Rowe said.

In the midst of that tragedy, what pushed them over the edge into financial hardship was when their truck’s gas line was cut. Twice in the last six months that has happened, President Brett Pellett said.

“We went from thriving to clawing our way trying to survive,” Rowe said.

Some members are helping keep the organization afloat by dipping in their own pockets.

Hopes to keep on keeping on

Wilma Whitmore and Frances Schneider help pay for gas and certain basic foods that the community needs, they said.

While the group is dedicated to serving the community, some members are getting older and will be retiring, Whitmore said.

Like other community organizations, Rowe noted, they need new blood to keep the organization going.

The Fair Share Gleaners are one of two groups in Sweet Home that offers food to low-income families.

Rowe believes the other group, the aptly named Sweet Home Gleaners, is doing better financially, partly because its thrift store generates income for stability, she said.

The Sweet Home community needs both, Rowe said. A lot of people rely on Fair Share, she said, even a deputy sheriff.

The group provides food for 67 adoptee families, 22 homebound families, totaling more than 100 families and an estimated 460 individuals, Rowe said.

There aren’t many options for food in Sweet Home, Sparhawk said, only two main grocery stores. The Gleaners get most of their food supply from Corvallis.

And with gas prices on the high, she said Sweet Home residents are limited. Their gleaning gives residents, especially those who are struggling, another option, one that doesn’t cost.

A growing problem

“The community keeps growing,” Rowe said.

Indeed, Sweet Home’s population has been booming and is on the cusp of reaching 10,000 — meaning more mouths to feed.

Statewide, Oregon is experiencing a rise in food insecurity, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oregon Food Bank has seen numbers climb and hit "historical levels of hunger,” according to a report from the Oregon Capitol Bureau.

Fair Share Gleaners is trying to keep up with rental costs, utilities and gas by holding more fundraising events, such as yard sales and bake sales at its location, 1040 Long St. Members also created a gofundme page.

Chairs strewn in a circle, the group of gleaners laughed and joked together outside the green building.

“We are just a big family,” Rowe said. "The work we do just becomes your heart and soul.”