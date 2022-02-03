MMA gym chain big wig returns to his hometown of Albany

Any typical day finds Adam Sedlack looking forward to another flight, another trip, another acquisition.

The Albany native said he works 70-hour weeks, has flown to 30 countries and climbed from front-line worker to top executive during his 30-plus-years career at fitness-related corporations.

Now he's at the top of one of the biggest, especially in the mixed martial arts world.

Newport Beach, California-based UFC Gym in 2021 put Sedlack at the helm of the company whose parent company sold in 2016 for $4 billion, with a plan to expand its number of gyms around the world.

But on Tuesday night, Feb. 1, he sat. He had dinner with a couple of high school friends. And he recalled his time at the Boys & Girls Club of Albany, the hangout spot that helped define much of his childhood, he said.

Sedlack spoke at the after-school program Wednesday. It had been four years since his last trip to Albany, he said, and longer since he’d last seen the gym where he played basketball and got his first reps in business, running a concession stand in his grade-school years.

He said the club gave him a place to count on seeing friends and feel like he was part of a team. The club’s invitation to speak helped him see how his understanding of organizations started with those experiences.

He brought the team-family structure from those early years to UFC Gym, Sedlack said.

“As you look back, I started reflecting. You go through pictures. You go through memories. You start connecting the dots,” he said.

From there it was a job as a “front desk kid” at 24 Hour Fitness, where he worked his way up to CEO over 17 years. He jumped to UFC Gym 15 years ago. He credits his career to empathy and sense of identity, skills he attributed to emotional intelligence fostered by Boys & Girls Club.

Kim Edwards, who sits on the club’s board, said she and her husband, Ty, were nervous to eat with the globe-trotting executive.

All graduated in 1990 from South Albany High School. Ty Edwards and Sedlack were tall kids who competed for the same positions on the same basketball teams, Kim Edwards said.

But the Edwardses never left. Ty Edwards works for Republic Services. What would her childhood friend be like? Kim Edwards wondered.

They found Sedlack still very much the local boy, she said — just very successful.

“It was super grounded,” she said. “Very family-oriented.”

Sedlack said he hopes the club can give the children it serves now the same empathy and same sense of structure. And he hopes that empathy comes back to serve Albany.

“When they write my obituary someday, it will say this was my home,” he said. “This is where I grew up.”

