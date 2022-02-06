Mid-valley nonprofits don't have enough volunteers, so they devised this plan

Albany City Councilor Ray Kopczynski wasn’t looking for a job when he walked into the historic carousel one autumn day in 2019, he said, but he saw the smiles.

“You walk inside these four walls and you can forget about everything outside these walls, even though it’s a dodecahedron,” he said, referencing the building's 12 sides.

His eyes crinkled over the edge of his mask Friday, Feb. 4 as he cracked his own smile behind the volunteer-run welcome kiosk at the Historic Carousel & Museum of Albany. Signs around him reminded visitors to wear their masks and sanitize their hands.

He puts in three, three-hour shifts four days each week at the carousel, giving tours, reminding visitors to wear masks. It’s admittedly a heavier volunteer load than others. But the carousel can always use more hours, more people, and there’s more work to do.

People who organize volunteers for nonprofit businesses around the mid-valley say fewer are coming to work in after-school programs, animal adoption sites, food pantries and others that rely on people donating their labor and time.

The carousel is among four organizations banding together to hold a sort of volunteers job fair Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Albany. Anny McMullen, the volunteer coordinator at the carousel, hopes the Albany Cares Volunteer Open House can fill slots that have gone unfilled during the pandemic.

Kopczynski reckons the carousel lost half its volunteers — around 225. Not dead, he reassured. They just stopped volunteering.

“Most of us are in that most vulnerable demographic,” he said. “We're a bunch of old farts.”

The carousel leadership is questioning which hours or days it can remain open as the spring and beginning of tourism season approach.

McMullen said before the pandemic, the carousel needed as many as 20 volunteers to sell food, give tours and operate the ride each day to keep the nonprofit business open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then there's another team of volunteer carvers who work most days in a space under the carousel to cut, sculpt and paint the intricate wooden animals that will someday join the ride.

Now, the carousel is closed Mondays and Tuesdays and paid administrative and maintenance staff frequently step in to help run the ride during the reduced hours. Volunteers sometimes number as few as seven.

McMullen said coordinators often called previous volunteers or went to homes for senior living to attract help. But her rosters dried up.

“We’re trying to put this together because I’m at a loss,” she said of the volunteer fair. “Where do I go?”

The open house may attract new volunteers — those who don't reside at senior living homes. She plans to demonstrate how volunteers at the carousel follow health expert-recommended guidelines for sanitizing, masking, distancing and reducing risk of coronavirus transmission, McMullen said.

At several nonprofits, core groups of people who typically regularly donated time before the pandemic are those who have remained two years later in spite of risks.

Kaylynne VanSaun helped families board and dismount the ride Friday. She said she’s liked carousels since childhood. She moved from California to Independence specifically to be near Albany’s carousel.

“They’re horses, and they’re lights, and if you can’t have a real horse, it’s the next best thing,” VanSaun said.

Kopczynski said he began volunteering time as he stepped back from paid work.

“For many years you take from the community and at some point, you have to figure out how to give back,” he said.

Albany Cares Volunteer Open House

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.

503 W. First Ave.

541-497-2934

For more information, email albanycarouselvolunteers@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.