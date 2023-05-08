Over the years, a Linn County recreational site fell into neglect.

But a grassroots effort to “save” Freeway Lakes, one that involved spraying, dredging and even a pair of scuba divers, has people back fishing and boating again.

For just about his entire life, Frank Frenzel has felt connected to Freeway Lakes, the series of human-devised bodies of water southeast of Albany.

When he was a teenager, he spent his summers floating on air mattresses with his friends.

“After a long, hard day, I’d just sit on the bank and think,” Frenzel said.

His long, now-white hair falls just above his shoulders, the same color as his beard these days. He squints in the sunlight from under a pair of thin-rimmed glasses.

When his children were young, they would go fishing together on his 12-foot boat, he said.

Living about a mile away from the lakes, the family cultivated a “worm garden,” a pile of wriggling worms in dirt and coffee grounds, so that they could go fishing at a moment’s notice, bait at the ready, he said. That’s how often they went.

“I just love fishing and the outdoors,” Frenzel said, as he weaved through the curved path overlooking the water.

As his children grew, Frenzel still gazed upon the Freeway Lakes everyday, but from the window of his car on his commute to work. Slowly, it became a place that was difficult to recognize.

“It was a big part of my life, and in the last 34 years, I was driving by looking at it,” he said. The plants were overgrown, and the lake was overtaken by water primrose — an invasive, flowering plant — so far out you couldn't cast a fishing line.

He noticed fewer people were using the lakes, he said.

Frenzel said he spent years thinking about it before he decided to take action. The three lakes totaled about 37 acres, so he knew he couldn’t go it alone.

The effort started in earnest with fliers, colorful pieces of paper he posted at the grocery store and local sportsmen shops in a call for the like-minded.

From there, he created a Facebook group to delegate the work that needed to be done and form work parties. Frenzel said he was in touch with the Linn County Parks & Recreation director to make sure he was getting the proper permission.

The lakes' site was first a source of rock and fill materials for the construction of Interstate 5 owned by the Oregon State Highway Department. In 1965 the property was given to Linn County to develop as a recreation area. In 1969 the three lakes were open to the public for fishing and boating.

Through his talks with the director, Frenzel was under the impression that Freeway Lakes had been neglected because the county didn’t have enough money and resources for the upkeep.

Other recreational sites had day use fees that paid for their upkeep, but Freeway Lakes was free, he said.

“I think they just wanted to do away with it,” he said.

The county hoped that someone would buy it, and it would become privately owned, he said.

Reached for comment, Linn County Parks & Recreation Director Stacey Whaley said she wasn't sure about any future plans for the site, but she had only been on the job for about a month.

With camping season opening up, she has to prioritize, she said.

"I've been in contact with Frank, and he has been a partner in caring for the site to keep it open," she said.

What she does know is that it is one of the more underutilized parks, and the upkeep has been difficult over the years, not only because of the water primrose but because people use it as a dump, she said. She guessed that because of its proximity to the city, it was an easy access point, and people often abandon items there.

Frenzel attracted a group of about 50 people, some who just wanted to be able to fish again and others members of the Calapooia Watershed District, which seeks to restore the river and its tributaries.

He drudged the lake by attaching a makeshift anchor tool to his truck to get at some of the water primrose. The work took about 1½ years.

He even had a few kids who knew how to scuba dive delve deeper to pluck the plant at its roots, he said.

Now, people are coming back, Frenzel said.

On a recent warm day, under a canopy of trees, a pair of men fished from lawn chairs. A family paddled out with a small boat, the blue sky reflected in the water. The water flowing from Oak Creek brought bass and trout. He’s even seen someone catch a catfish, Frenzel said.

But the work isn’t over. Frenzel wants to set up picnic tables and make the paths easier to walk through. It’s a group effort, he said, of individuals as well as the county and other cities.

The city of Lebanon donated materials for him to construct tables, and Albany is supplying him with wood chips, so he can make the paths more easy to walk on, he said.

Even when that’s done, there will have to be constant upkeep and maintenance to ensure the water primrose doesn’t take over again, he said.

For Frenzel, it all feels very personal. Freeway Lakes is where he has shared a lot of his memories: swimming on hot days as a teenager, taking his late father-in-law out to fish.

“The biggest reward is seeing more people out there enjoying themselves,” he said.

