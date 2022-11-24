Corvallis soup kitchen busy on Thanksgiving Day

Every day, Stone Soup Corvallis serves meals to those who show up to the organization's soup kitchens in Corvallis, no questions asked.

But with a gas line leak prohibiting Stone Soup from cooking for three weeks, volunteers were nervous that Thanksgiving would be difficult this year. The holiday brings in about 200 diners, about twice as many as a normal meal.

Prepping with kitchen troubles

On Thursday Nov. 24, Stone Soup volunteers provided a feast at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis.

Live music played as people shuffled into seats along long dining tables fixed with orange tablecloths. For Thanksgiving, patrons would have their food brought to them, rather than forming a line.

The smell of turkey, black cherry stuffing and warm rolls wafted through the kitchen as volunteers hurried in and out to serve diners. But volunteers were in the kitchen long before then.

Prepping for Thanksgiving requires more organization, more food and more volunteers. But with the gas leak, the oven, stove and heat inside the dining hall couldn't be used.

“We didn’t know if we were going to be able to pull it off,” said Cassandra Cooper, a volunteer of 28 years.

Turkeys needed thawing days ahead. And a whole team was dedicated to preparing the dressing and gravy before Thanksgiving day, said Cooper.

The weeks without use of a kitchen meant finding alternatives to get food on diners’ plates.

“We couldn’t cook at all. We had to buy prepared food,” said Molly Quigley, head of the PR committee.

Luckily the gas leak was fixed in time to put everything together, though some of the prepping required creativity.

Thanksgiving chef Steve Chovanec said prepping took about a week and that some turkeys were cooked at the organization's First Christian Church location, since the St. Mary's kitchen wasn't in working order. He only started working out of St. Mary’s this week, he said.

But it all came together, an effort Chovanec says requires a lot of behind the scenes work from volunteers who aren’t just in the kitchen on Thanksgiving.

In the end, the soup kitchen dished out over 175 meals, a mixture of dine-in and take away, and some that were provided to the neighboring men's shelter.

More hungry people

Stone Soup has a hot meal with “no questions asked” philosophy. So, a mix of people of different walks of life come to the soup kitchen, said Cooper.

They serve people who are unhoused, families with double incomes who might struggle to get to the end of the month and even students, she said. They serve anyone who is hungry, she said.

And lately, that demographic has been expanding.

According to the Oregon Food Bank, Oregon is seeing historic levels of hunger.

There's been an increase in the number of people who face food insecurity since the pandemic.

And Cooper sees more hungry people at Stone Soup since the pandemic. After 28 years she can pick out the regulars. But, lately, she has been seeing more new faces.

“I believe we have had an increase since the pandemic,” she said, “For people close to the poverty line, I think it tanked them.”

Cooper said the new faces came in waves, and she remembers the fires being a driving factor to a lot of new diners.

But it’s difficult to keep track of the exact numbers since the organization made a mix of dine in and take away options, allowing diners to bring a meal back with them, said president of the board, Jane Huyer. It’s difficult to know if that second meal will go to another person or the same one, said Huyer.

Volunteering at Stone Soup, Cooper said she has come to understand food insecurity more.

“They don’t know when they may be getting their next meal, so I don’t mind if they take a little extra,” Cooper said.

In gratitude

It isn’t very often that Cooper knows what happens to the people she serves. But, she remembers one teenager who she watched “struggle through life circumstances”. She described him as gregarious and kind, no more than 15 years old.

And one day, out of the blue, he came back to Stone Soup years later as an adult to pay his thanks.

“I felt elated for him that I was glad we served a purpose for him,” she said.

Most of the people who are served at Stone Soup want to give back in some way. They ask if they can volunteer or they offer to help put things away after the meals are served, Cooper said.

She said volunteers try to make Stone Soup feel like a place free of judgment. A safe place.

Stone Soup Corvallis prepares food for hungry people everyday. But, on a holiday centered around gratitude, there is some significance to giving on Thanksgiving day.

“Thanksgiving day in American culture is not just about food but being loved,” Huyer said. “Food is a symbol of love. ”