At Our Best (Sept. 28)

Corvallis fiddler wins contest
Winners of the Tennessee State Oldtime Fiddle Championships, which were held virtually this year, were announced Aug. 24.
Corvallis fiddler Starr McMullen won the Senior Division, and is now the 2020 Tennessee State Senior Fiddle Champion. She is also the current Oregon State Senior Fiddle Champion and a former National Senior Fiddle Champion. Her performance is posted on the Facebook page, which shows the winners in each division, https://www.facebook.com/tnfiddlers.
Kiwanis scholarships awarded
The Kiwanis Club of Corvallis recently awarded its scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year.
The Student of the Year Scholarship Awards ($1,000 each) went to Journey Lipscomb of Corvallis High, who is attending Pitzer College in California; and Leo Sun of Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, who is attending Yale University in Connecticut. From College Hill High School, the Student of the Quarter Award winners ($200 each) went to Bryant Poot-Romero and Caty Alvaraz.
Albany woman accepted to wind ensemble
Danae Greig of Albany is one of 22 students in the Symphonic Wind Ensemble at Central College of Pella, Iowa, for the 2020-21 academic year.
The Symphonic Wind Ensemble is an auditioned instrumental group and one of the premier ensembles on campus.
Local agencies receive cultural support awards
Over $97,000 in Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support awards soon will be distributed through the Benton County Cultural Coalition to six local nonprofit agencies.
Recipients are Chamber Music Corvallis, The Arts Center, the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, the Corvallis Youth Symphony Association and Maxtivity Music for All-Corvallis. These six are among hundreds of arts, culture and heritage organizations throughout Oregon facing losses due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Statewide, grant awards totaling $25.7 million will be distributed to 621 cultural organizations across Oregon through a partnership between the Oregon Cultural Trust and its County and Tribal Cultural Coalitions. The funds, allocated to the Cultural Trust for Oregon, were made available through a $50 million relief package for Oregon culture approved by the Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature in July.
Albany women receive scholarships
The five Albany chapters of P.E.O. have jointly awarded scholarships of $1,500 to Zurisahi Aguilar, a 2020 graduate of South Albany High School, and Simone Welsh, a 2020 graduate of West Albany High School.
Aguilar will attend Western Oregon University, majoring in criminal justice, with plans for a career in law enforcement. She would like to work in the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.
Welsh will attend Oregon State University, where she plans to study psychology.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic education organization that provides scholarships to women to further their education.
