At Our Best (Sept. 21)

Local students named Semifinalists for scholarships

On Sept. 9, oﬃcials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 semiﬁnalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be oﬀered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semiﬁnalists must fulﬁll several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.

Local semifinalists are Abraham Z. Bartholomew of West Albany High School; Bailey R. Benedict and Petra C. Chinsangaram of Corvallis High School; and Alicia A. Cheng, Kevin T. Dai and Erica C. Wood of Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis.

CV graduate named student of the year

Leonardo Sun, a 2020 graduate of Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, was awarded Kiwanis Student of the Year for 2019-20 by the Kiwanis Club of Corvallis.

Sun received a $1,000 scholarship toward his college tuition. He will attend Yale University this fall, studying biology.