At Our Best (Oct. 12)

CASA receives national grant

CASA of Linn County has been awarded a $50,000 Sustainability Grant by the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children.

CASA of Linn County trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

The Sustainability Grant will enable CASA to focus on sustaining service to 60% percent of qualifying children in Linn County.

There are 948 state CASA/GAL organizations and local CASA/GAL programs operating in 49 states (all but North Dakota) and the District of Columbia. The federal grant funds distributed through National CASA/GAL are provided by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, U.S. Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990. In 2020, National CASA/GAL was awarded nearly $10 million in federal grants.

Local students receive degrees

Eastern Oregon University awarded 595 degrees during the 2019-20 academic year.

The following local students graduated spring semester: Samuel Wilson, Bachelor of Science in history, and Aidan Wright, Bachelor of Science in communication studies, both of Albany; John Essner of Monroe, Bachelor of Science in communication studies; and Jeffrey Schiminsky of Philomath, Bachelor of Science in integrative study.

