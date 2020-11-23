At Our Best (Nov. 23)

Local agencies participate in Girl Scout event

Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington held the first-ever STEMapalooza, a two-day virtual science, technology, engineering and math expo, Nov. 14 and 15.

Girls engaged with STEM experts, explored STEM careers and experienced live webinar panels, science demonstrations and self-guided activities.

Chintimini Wildlife Center and Oregon State University’s Marine and Geology Repository were among agencies participating in the event.

Siletz Tribe gives funds to local groups

The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund recently distributed $92,157 to 17 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions on gatherings of people, the reception originally scheduled for Nov. 6 was canceled.

Several local agencies received funds, as follows: