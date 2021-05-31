At Our Best (May 31)

Local woman achieves dean's list
Devanee Pappas of Albany qualified for the spring dean’s list at Belmont University.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Albany student performs in concert
Danae Greig of Albany was one of 18 Central College students who performed in the Symphonic Wind Ensemble concert on May 2 in Douwstra Auditorium.
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college.
Philomath student named to dean's list
Olivia Hazelton, a first-year peacebuilding and development major from Philomath, has been named to Eastern Mennonite University’s spring semester dean’s list.
The list, compiled at the end of each semester, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester grade-point average of at least 3.75 for 12 semester hours of standard grades.
Local nonprofits receive funds
The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed funds to 30 organizations on May 7, continuing its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
Local recipients included the Albany Gleaners, $2,000 for nutritious food and proteins to supplement the food budget; the Alsea Valley Gleaners, $2,000 for food and food inventory; the Canyon Gleaners, Mill City, $2,000 for food for families impacted by the Beachie Creek Fire; the Central Linn Gleaners, Halsey, $2,000 for food for member households;
Clemens Community Pool, Philomath, $1,694 for an automated external defibrillator unit for medical emergencies; and the Corvallis Clinic Foundation, $3,000 for gas and grocery gift cards to help cancer patients in Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties with hidden costs of treatment.
North Albany student selected for dean's list
Chris Smith of North Albany has been selected for the University of Southern California spring semester dean’s list.
This honor is given to full-time students having a 3.5 or higher grade-point average. Smith, a 2019 Santiam Christian High School graduate, is a pre-med major, and is also working on a second major, plus a minor.
OSU student finalist in dairy contest
Oregon State University junior Bella Giraud has spent the last year learning about and promoting Oregon’s dairy industry.
The 20-year-old Agricultural Sciences student represents Benton County in Oregon’s Dairy Princess Ambassador Program. She is competing to represent the industry throughout the state of Oregon. Giraud, a 2018 graduate of McKinleyville High School, California, Giraud was active in FFA, student council and cheerleading as a high school student. Now studying agricultural sciences at Oregon State, Giraud hopes to pursue a career in agricultural education.
She is involved in Sigma Alpha Professional Agricultural Sorority and in campus leadership positions and programs. Giraud also works as a brand ambassador for Alexandre Family Farm, a California dairy and processor hosting sampling and in-store demonstrations. For the past year, Giraud has been busy representing Benton County, learning as much as she can about dairy products and dairy farming. While the pandemic has altered many of the events and activities typical of dairy royalty reign, Giraud has visited hundreds of students virtually and participated in a variety of virtual and limited in-person events.
Lebanon woman recognized for academic excellence
Riley Borntreger, a junior theater major from Lebanon, was recognized for academic excellence on the spring semester dean’s list at Goshen College.
She is a graduate of Western Mennonite School.
The dean’s list includes students earning at least a 3.75 grade-point average while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the dean’s list selection process.
Albany man receives degree
Tad T. Biggs recently received a Master of Music in musicology at the University of Arizona, where he was selected as the Distinguished Master’s Candidate for the Fred Fox School of Music.
His master’s thesis is titled “Julia Perry’s Stabat Mater, Black Cultural History and the Lynching of Christ.” Biggs has accepted a fully funded offer and will pursue a doctorate in musicology at Washington University in St. Louis as a Lynne Cooper Harvey Fellow in American Culture Studies.
Biggs grew up in the Albany area and graduated from South Albany High School in 2013. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in music and ethnic studies from Oregon State University.
Local residents named to dean's list
The University of Utah named more than 8,700 students to its spring dean’s list.
Local students named to the list include Kenan Conner of Philomath, whose major is listed as quantitative analysis of markets and organizations; Sana Tepley of Corvallis, whose major is listed as ballet; and Jared Zollinger of Corvallis, whose major is listed as biomedical engineering.
To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.