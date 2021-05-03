At Our Best (May 3)

Albany student makes honor roll
Cadence Goodwin of Albany earned a place on the Spokane Community College winter quarter honor roll.
Students on the honor roll earned a grade-point average of 3.0 or above.
School selected as a finalist in contest
Cheldelin Middle School in Corvallis has been selected as a finalist for the OnPoint Community Credit Union Prize for Excellence in Education Community Builder.
On May 11, the credit union will announce five Community Builder Award winners and six finalists for the OnPoint Prize Educator of the Year, who will be in the running to have their mortgage or rent paid for a year.
Cheldelin students hope to win the prize and use the funds to help build a Fire and Food Courtyard, stating that life’s strongest connections form over food and fire. To create a learning experience for students that links scientific measurement, mathematical construction principles and art creation, the school seeks to build an outdoor space equipped with a wood-fired kiln. Built above the kiln’s firebox will be a bread oven.
Cheldelin’s outdoor space will spark cross-curricular learning, create lasting memories, foster student pride and create a new recreational activity for the community. The school would use the funds to purchase a metal shed roof, the first item needed.
Local residents can vote for the winner at https://gleam.io/66FFq/vote-for-the-onpoint-prize-for-excellence-in-education-community-builder.
Corvallis woman named to dean’s list
Rose Martines of Corvallis was named to the Knox College winter term dean’s list of distinguished students.
To be named to the list, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade-point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
Martines’ major is anthropology & sociology and Spanish.
Albany student honored with scholarship
Danae Greig of Albany was one of more than 800 students at Central College in Pella, Iowa, who would have been honored at the college’s annual scholarship celebration on April 22.
The event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The celebration gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. Greig received the Journey Scholarship.
Local students qualify for dean’s list
Eastern Oregon University named 629 students to its winter term dean’s list.
Local students named to the list are Shannon Fowler of Albany, Siobhan Holman and Steen Johnson of Corvallis, Amanda Wachter and Koby Williamson of Lebanon, Austin Gerding of Philomath and Mason Wirth of Tangent.
Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
Corvallis resident awarded scholarship
Kela Leamy, a civil engineering student at Oregon Institute of Technology, has been selected recipient of the 2021 Simpson Strong-Tie Student Scholarship.
These national scholarships are offered to students to support education and encourage the design and building of safer structures.
Leamy is from Corvallis and is a junior in Oregon Tech’s civil engineering program. Last summer, she interned with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Portland, which provides interns with training and career development opportunities. In addition to her studies, Leamy is a member of the Oregon Tech cross country and track teams, and serves on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, a statement of educational and career goals, and an outside appraisal.