At Our Best (May 17)

BGCC has been providing child care, outreach, meals and educational services 10 and a half hours a day, five days a week, to working parents in Benton County since April of last year.

With a previous membership of nearly 3,000 kids and youth — almost half of the 6,500 school-aged children in Corvallis — the BGCC has kept its doors open for about 100 participants over the past year.

In April 2020, BGCC gave employees the option to continue working. Fifty of them, about half, chose to stay and adapt to new safety protocols and programming. BGCC pays a hazard rate to program staff who are still working, giving them a bump in pay for their service and risk.

After a brief closure at the start of the pandemic, BGCC opened its doors for emergency child care — a notable shift from its after-school activities and services.

Albany student performs in concert

Danae Greig of Albany performed in Dutch Boom, a percussion group, during “Percussion Extravaganza,” held April 24 at Douwstra Auditorium at Central College in Pella, Iowa.

Central is a private, four-year liberal arts college.

