At Our Best (May 11)

Jefferson woman initiated into honor society

Jessa Miller of Jefferson was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Miller was initiated at University of Puget Sound.

SHS invests in community health

In 2019, Samaritan Health Services invested nearly $155 million in community health.

These investments were designed to support activities related to Samaritan’s six priority areas: healthy families, greater access to health care, better networks, healthy kids, healthy teens and healthy seniors.

Samaritan makes this information available in its annual Community Health Impact Report. Available now, the 2020 report highlights the investments made in community health activities, such as free health screenings, services for low-income individuals, health-related research, training for health professionals and grants to local non-profits in support of health initiatives.

Local residents can learn how Samaritan’s contributions impacted local organizations, including Hand in Hand Farm, C.H.A.N.C.E., Fish of Albany, DevNW, Lincoln County School District, Corvallis Housing First and more.

Visit samhealth.org/Impact to read the report.

