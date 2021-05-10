At Our Best (May 10)

Local carbon offset fund makes first distributions

First quarter 2021 distributions from public donations to the Corvallis Interfaith Climate Justice Committee’s Corvallis Carbon Offset Fund have been made to four local organizations with programs reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The fund gave $200 each to the Marys River Watershed Council and the Community Services Consortium Weatherization Program, and $100 each to Seeds for the Sol and the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Solarize Corvallis Program.

The idea for the fund grew out of a few local people’s desire in 2018 to support local greenhouse gas reduction projects instead of buying carbon offsets from a state or national organization supporting projects far away. Thereby dollars are kept in the local economy and people can see the results of projects they help fund.