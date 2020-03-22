At Our Best (March 22)

Lodge hosts state president's visit

During the event, the Corvallis Elks presented a check to Williams in the amount of $1500, which will be donated in her name to the Elks Children’s Eye Clinic at Casey Institute. The children’s clinic is one of the lodge’s state projects, along with Meadowood Springs Speech and Hearing Camp for children. The lodge also collected more than 200 pairs of glasses, which will be donated to Lions Club International through Williams.