At Our Best (March 15)

CHS alum named to dean's list

Colleen Corrigan was named to the University of Southern California’s Dornsife College of Arts and Sciences fall dean's list.

Corrigan is a 2017 graduate of Corvallis High School and is double-majoring in human biology and nongovernmental organizations and social change. She plans to spend spring semester studying in Melbourne, Australia. She is the daughter of George and Lisa Corrigan.

To be named to the list, students must be carrying at least 12 graded credits and achieve a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.

Local student selected to dean's list

Adrienne L. Spitzer of Corvallis was named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Spitzer is a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts.

To qualify for the list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade-point average.

OSU students recognized for performance