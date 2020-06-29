At Our Best (June 29)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jefferson student named to Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List

Cedarville University student Morgan Bruggeman of Jefferson, majoring in nursing, was named to the Dean’s Honor List for spring 2020. This recognition required Bruggeman to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

New Altrusa board members installed

Board members of the Altrusa Club of Corvallis, were installed at the June 3 virtual club meeting. Members of the club board are: President Bettina Schempf; President-elect Leigh Larkin; Secretary Nancy Lucas and Treasurer Gail Patterson. Altrusa Foundation board members will be Nancy Davis, Terri Cook, Ann Leen, Secretary Nancy Lucas and Treasurer Helen Kupeli.

The Altrusa Club of Corvallis was founded in 1956 and chartered in 1958. The Corvallis Club’s goal is to help people become self-sufficient.

Corvallis student named to Wheaton College Dean’s List