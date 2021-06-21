At Our Best (June 21)

Sweet Home man makes dean’s list
Wesley Anderson of Sweet Home was named to the spring semester dean’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.
Anderson is majoring in computer science and engineering.
The list recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.
CHS alum earns degrees
Colleen Anne Corrigan, formerly of Corvallis, graduated summa cum laude from the University of Southern California Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences on May 15.
Corrigan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in human biology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in nongovernmental organizations and social change. She was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and received the USC Order of Troy and Renaissance Scholar distinctions.
While at USC, Corrigan served as a Dornsife student ambassador and was president and trip lead of Peaks and Professors, USC’s outdoors club. She was involved in USC student government and USC Helenes, volunteered in local schools with the Joint Education Project, worked on several research projects, and studied in Australia.
She is working for the Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research on an environmental health study in South Central Los Angeles, funded by the National Institute of Health.
Corrigan plans to pursue a master’s degree in public health at the USC Keck School of Medicine in 2021-22. She is a 2017 graduate and valedictorian of Corvallis High School, and daughter of George and Lisa Corrigan of Corvallis.
Shedd woman named to dean’s list
Fiona Stewart of Shedd has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Stewart has been studying athletic training.
CHS alum receives degree
Henry Stuart Westly graduated summa cum laude from Beloit College in Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Science degree in geology and a minor in philosophy.
Westly earned departmental honors in geology, and the Richard C. Stenstrom Prize for academic excellence in environmental geology. He graduated from Corvallis High School in 2016, and is the son of Kathleen Westly of Corvallis and Wayne Westly of Philomath.
Local students earn dean’s list recognition
Several local students were among those who earned spring semester dean’s list recognition at George Fox University in Newberg.
Appearing on the list are:
Albany: Nicholas Armour, senior, engineering; Austin Bradford, sophomore, history and theology; Ryan Mendenhall, senior, accounting; Sandra Montes, sophomore, elementary education; Susie Montes, senior, social work; Addison Peterson, senior, accounting; Courtney Rouleau, senior, social work; Kassie Staton, sophomore, social work; Megan Stewart, senior, journalism and psychology; Andrew Thompson, senior, psychology.
Brownsville: Jessica Neal, junior, biology.
Corvallis: Cara Bartlett, senior, Christian ministries and biblical studies; Erin Bracht, senior, nursing; Joanna Gunther, senior, biology; Maggie Hartley, sophomore, nursing; Timmy Hartley, senior, mathematics; Danielle Korthuis, senior, accounting; Franklin Leonard, senior, exercise science; Lindsay Schell, junior, biology.
Halsey: Abigail Stutzman, junior, nursing.
Harrisburg: Jordan Lang, junior, engineering; Nicole Lang, senior, nursing.
Lebanon: Emma Burt, junior, business administration.
Scio: Tahnisha Manibusan, senior, engineering.
Sweet Home: Rachel Galster, sophomore, biology.
Traditional undergraduate students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the list.
Honor society inducts new members
Shane Castle of Albany and Mark Teschner of recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Both were initiated at Eastern Oregon University.
Corvallis residents named to president’s list
Several Corvallis residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University spring semester president’s list.
Marcella Allen, Cora Kim, Nathan Remcho and Haley Wilson each earned a grade-point average between 3.85 and 4.0.
Local cemeteries receive funding
The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries recently awarded $62,500 in grants to 15 historic cemetery projects throughout the state.
The funds will help support preservation efforts, repair work and visitor education. Individual award amounts ranged from $596 to $9,452.
Local projects include marker repair at both the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Corvallis and Riverside Cemetery in Albany.
Historic cemeteries are documented by OCHC and must include the burial of at least one person who died 75 years before the current date.
Albany woman named to dean’s list
Emily Ferendo of Albany made the spring dean’s list at Missouri State University.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during spring semester and a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale.
CV alum receives law degree
Alexandrea Dionne, a graduate of Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis, recently graduated in the top 10% of her class at the University of Oregon School of Law.
She was one of 13 recent graduates from the Class of 2021 inducted into the Order of the Coif national honor society.
Considered one of the highest honors a law student can receive, elected students must earn a juris doctor degree and a grade-point average that places him or her in the top 10 percent of the graduating class.