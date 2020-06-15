At Our Best (June 15)

Corvallis woman receives degree
Mallory Edwards, daughter of Corvallis residents Leigh and Larry Edwards, graduated from Oregon State University on June 13 with a degree in public health focusing on health behavior and health promotion.
Edwards was accepted into Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, to participate in a direct-entry master’s degree program in nursing starting this fall. She wants to obtain a doctorate as a nurse researcher and educator studying health care inequities and healthy maternal-infant outcomes.
PHS student receives scholarship
OnPoint Community Credit Union and the Oregon School Activities Association recently announced the 2020 scholarship winners of the OnPoint Community Credit Union Scholar Program.
Luke Haslam of Philomath High School received a $1,000 scholarship. Haslam maintained a 4.0 grade-point average throughout high school while taking rigorous courses, participating in multiple activities, and engaging his tight-knit community. He is an Eagle Scout and an AVID tutor, and an active member of student government, 4-H, the school band, choir, tennis and the soccer team. Haslam is headed to flight school to become a pilot.
The program recognizes both scholar-athletes and activity scholars who are graduating seniors of an OSAA member school. OnPoint received 250 submissions from 120 OSAA member schools this year.
Corvallis student receives award
Ellen Buford of Corvallis received the Cornelia Manley Sabine Award from Colorado College at its annual honors convocation, held virtually on May 14.
The traditional ceremony celebrates outstanding students, faculty and staff members, and includes the bestowing of departmental awards, all-college awards, and awards from the CC Student Government Association.
Buford graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in a virtual ceremony held May 31.
Benton County students named to dean’s list
More than 7,500 students were named to the University of Utah spring dean’s list.
Local students making the list include Jake Brant of Corvallis, whose major is listed as operations and supply chain Harvard Business School and information systems Bachelor of Science degree; Kenan Conner of Philomath, whose major is listed as quantitative analysis of markets and organizations BS; Briley Knight of Corvallis, whose major was undeclared; and Sana Tepley of Corvallis, whose major is listed as ballet Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Corvallis resident receives honors
Corvallis resident Mateo Rodriguez, a Northeastern University student majoring in bioengineering, was recently named to the university’s spring semester dean’s list.
To achieve the distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.
Philomath student qualifies for dean’s list
Tegan Weaver of Philomath qualified for the spring dean’s list at Belmont University.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Club announces rose recipients
For more 20 years, the Zonta Club of Corvallis has celebrated International Women’s Day with a Rose Day program.
This year the program, which includes the presentation of yellow roses, honored community members who made special contributions to activities related to the theme “Improving Mental Health Services for Women and Girls.” The club recognized advocates and leaders in mental health in the Corvallis, Philomath and Albany communities. Recipients were nominated by club members.
On March 6, Zontians delivered roses to 21 individuals and three teams, just before the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were issued. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the banquet normally held to celebrate the recipients and hear their personal stories was canceled.
Benton County students earn degrees
Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University this spring.
Corvallis graduates include Natalie Amodei, who received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology; Kellie Cleaver, who received a Master of Arts degree in clinical mental health counseling; Jane Mahr, who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in illustration; and Kyle Sumida, who earned a doctorate in physical therapy. Joseph Ballard of Monroe received a BS in athletic training.
Corvallis woman named to dean’s list
Catelyn Clark was named to the Saint Mary’s College spring semester dean’s list.
To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade-point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes and no grades lower than a C.
Albany resident graduates from Alabama
The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring.
Among the graduates is Riley Doyle of Albany, who received a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and business administration.
Lodge receives award for project
The Corvallis Elks Lodge has announced its reception of a first-place award in Division 3 for the 2019-20 Lodge Community Project Contest.
The lodge was recognized for its service to the food-deprived at its monthly Impact Brunch. About 20 members volunteer every month to keep this project running. The divisions are determined by lodge membership total.
Corvallis Merit Scholarship winners announced
College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners announced June 3 are part of a group of about 7,600 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth a total of more than $30 million.
Corvallis winners, all Corvallis High School graduates, include Dylan A. Cox, who plans to study engineering at Oregon State University; Timothy J. Djang, who plans to study computer science at Lewis & Clark College; and Borakan K. Haller, who plans to study engineering at Purdue University.
Local residents graduate from college
Two children of Liz Hogan and Maynard Freemole of Corvallis recently graduated from college.
Dylan Hogan-Freemole graduated summa cum laude from University of New Orleans. Erin Hogan-Freemole graduated from University of Colorado/Boulder Law School.
