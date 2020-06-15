At Our Best (June 15)

Corvallis resident receives honors

Corvallis resident Mateo Rodriguez, a Northeastern University student majoring in bioengineering, was recently named to the university’s spring semester dean’s list.

To achieve the distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.

Philomath student qualifies for dean’s list

Tegan Weaver of Philomath qualified for the spring dean’s list at Belmont University.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Club announces rose recipients

For more 20 years, the Zonta Club of Corvallis has celebrated International Women’s Day with a Rose Day program.